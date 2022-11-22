Cracks in Canada’s Housing Market Start Appearing

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Cracks in Canada’s Housing Market Start Appearing” – below is their description.

For the past 25 years, Canada has been in the grip of the world’s biggest housing boom, a near unbroken run of price appreciation unparalleled among its developed peers. Now it’s over, and pain is starting to spread. Bloomberg’s Kevin Orland is on BNN Bloomberg discussing “The Big Take.”

