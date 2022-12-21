Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Congress Might Not Reach Consensus on Crypto: Massad” – below is their description.

Congress might not be able to reach a consensus on how to regulate Crypto says former CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad. He speaks on "Bloomberg Crypto."

