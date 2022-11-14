Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “CoinDCX CEO: It’s a Tough Time for Cryptocurrencies” – below is their description.

In today's "India Focus" segment, Sumit Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer at CoinDCX, discusses the company's exposure to FTX, the future of crypto and crypto exchanges and regulations for the industry. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

