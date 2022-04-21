This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Chines President Xi on Pandemic, Global Economy, ‘Cold War Mentality'” – below is their description.

Chinese President Xi Jinping talked about the need for greater coordination of efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the outlook for the global economy, and the Chinese government’s pledge to further open its economy. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia via video link, Xi avoided any direct reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while he called for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, upholding non-interference in internal affairs, and rejecting a “Cold War mentality.” (His remarks are translated) Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

