Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “China Set to Fine Ant Group More Than $1 Billion, Reuters Reports” – below is their description.

China is set to fine Jack Ma's Ant Group Co. over $1 billion, according to Reuters, which cites people familiar with the matter. The fine is expected to focus on alleged violations relating to a "disorderly expansion of capital," one of the people told Reuters. Annabelle Droulers reports on Bloomberg Television.

