Cathie Wood on FTX, Crypto, Elon Musk, Fed Policy

by
Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled "Cathie Wood on FTX, Crypto, Elon Musk, Fed Policy"

ARK Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood reiterated her faith in crypto assets in the wake of FTX’s collapse and offered support for Elon Musk’s Twitter strategy in an interview with Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec on Bloomberg Businessweek Radio.

