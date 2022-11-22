Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Carvana ‘was an amazing idea during the pandemic’ but may not hold up now: Analyst” – below is their description.

#yahoofinance #carvana #stocks Argus Research Associate Analyst Taylor Conrad joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss downgrading Carvana to Sell on weak industry trends, the decline in used car sales, rising interest rates, and the outlook for profit growth. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.