Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Can China’s Property Rescue Plan Restore Confidence?” – below is their description.

Steven Chang, managing director and portfolio manager for Asia at Pacific Investment Management Co., discusses China sweeping rescue package to bail out a real estate market mired in a record slowdown and deepening liquidity crunch, and its implications for the bond market. The People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on Friday jointly issued a notice to financial institutions laying out plans to ensure the “stable and healthy development” of the property sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Chang speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

