by
Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled "BOJ Is Beginning the Process to Unwind: CBA's Whetton"

Martin Whetton, head of fixed income and FX strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, discusses the BOJ’s policy tweak, where he sees JGB and treasury yields heading and his outlook for the yen. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

