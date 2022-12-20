‘Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition’ Full (12/20/22)

Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition, live from London and New York. Francine Lacqua, Anna Edwards, Matt Miller, and Kailey Leinz deliver the latest news and analysis on the markets with leaders in global finance and economics. Hugh Gimber, JP Morgan Asset Management, Global Market Strategist and Derek Halpenny, MUFG Head of European Global Markets Research discusses global market reaction to BOJ. Richard Windsor, Radio Free Mobile Founder discusses Twitter

