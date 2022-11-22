Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “‘Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition’ Full (11/22/22)” – below is their description.

Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition, live from London and New York. Francine Lacqua, Anna Edwards, Matt Miller, and Kailey Leinz deliver the latest news and analysis on the markets with leaders in global finance and economics. Ian Livingstone Games Workshop Co-founder discusses the outlook for the gaming industry and the future of eSports. Joost Beaumont ABN Amro Senior Fixed Income Strategist discusses credit and Anna Stupnytska Fidelity Global Macro Economist discuss the OECD predictions on economic slowdown

