‘Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition’ Full (04/19/22)

Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition, live from London and New York. Francine Lacqua, Anna Edwards, Matt Miller, and Kailey Leinz deliver the latest news and analysis on the markets with leaders in global finance and economics. Octavio Marenzi, Founder and CEO of Opimas, says U.S. inflation may hit 10%. Joost Beaumont, Senior Fixed Income Strategist at ABN Amro, says the earliest the ECB will hike is September.Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel
