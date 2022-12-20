Bloomberg Crypto Full Show (12/20/2022)

by
Bloomberg crypto full show (12/20/2022)

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Bloomberg Crypto Full Show (12/20/2022)” – below is their description.

“Bloomberg Crypto” covers the people, transactions, and technology shaping the world of decentralized finance. Timothy Massad, Former CFTC Chairman under President Obama, says crypto regulation will enhance innovation in the industry. Meltem Demirors, Chief Strategy Officer of digital asset investment firm CoinShares, says the fallout from FTX’s collapse isn’t over.

——–

Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com

Connect with us on…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/business

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/

Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Bloomberg Books #Ad

Recent from Bloomberg Markets and Finance:

Cathie Wood’s Grim Year: Is More Pain Ahead?

Category: Business, Finance

‘Bloomberg Surveillance Simulcast’ Full Show 12/30/2022

Category: Business, Finance

Bahamas Seized $3.5 Billion FTX Assets

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Barack Obama

Barack Obama is an American politician and attorney who served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017. A member of the Democratic Party, Obama was the first African-American president of the United States. He previously served as a U.S. senator from Illinois from 2005 to 2008 and an Illinois state senator from 1997 to 2004.

Obama left office in January 2017 and continues to reside in Washington, D.C.

Books #Ad

3 Recent Items: Barack Obama

It will take a while for China to return to normal, says former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary

Category: News

U.S. House bans TikTok on official government devices

Category: Media, News

‘I Expect To Win’: Candidates Make MTP A Campaign Stop For 75 Years

Category: News

In This Story: FTX

FTT is the native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX that launched on May 8, 2019.

1 Recent Items: FTX

Crypto: What to watch for in 2023

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

In This Story: markets

4 Recent Items: markets

Watch: Spread joy with Mexican holiday traditions

Category: Finance, News

U.S. Markets Close Down In Final Trading Day Of 2022

Category: Finance, News

Markets wrap up worst year since the financial crisis

Category: Finance, News

How some of the biggest cryptocurrencies fared in 2022

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.