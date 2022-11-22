Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Bloomberg Crypto Full Show (11/22/2022)” – below is their description.
“Bloomberg Crypto” covers the people, transactions, and technology shaping the world of decentralized finance. Jonathan Levin, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Chainalysis, says he has seen volumes up in decentralized exchanges. Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle, says he has seen an increase in the amount of USDC people want to hold.
