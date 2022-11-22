Bloomberg Crypto Full Show (11/22/2022)

Bloomberg crypto full show (11/22/2022)

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Bloomberg Crypto Full Show (11/22/2022)” – below is their description.

“Bloomberg Crypto” covers the people, transactions, and technology shaping the world of decentralized finance. Jonathan Levin, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Chainalysis, says he has seen volumes up in decentralized exchanges. Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle, says he has seen an increase in the amount of USDC people want to hold.

In This Story: USDC

USD Coin (known by its ticker USDC) is a stablecoin that is pegged to the U.S. dollar on a 1:1 basis. Every unit of this cryptocurrency in circulation is backed up by $1 that is held in reserve, in a mix of cash and short-term U.S. Treasury bonds.

USD Coin is managed by a consortium called Centre, which was founded by Circle and includes members from the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and Bitcoin mining company Bitmain, an investor in Circle.

The stablecoin originally launched on a limited basis in September 2018.

