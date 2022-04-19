Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Bloomberg Crypto Full Show (04/19/2022)” – below is their description.

“Bloomberg Crypto” covers the people, transactions, and technology shaping the world of decentralized finance. Sam Bankman-Fried, Founder & CEO of FTX, says tokenized treasuries would be interesting. Jaime Leverton, CEO of the Canadian bitcoin miner Hut 8 Mining, warns that smaller crypto miners could be under pressure sooner rather than later. Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.