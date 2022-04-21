This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Blinken: Mariupol Atrocities May Be Worse Than Bucha” – below is their description.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the eventual retreat of Russian forces from Mariupol would reveal "far worse" atrocities than the "death, destruction and atrocities" left in Bucha. He spoke in Panama after a meeting with representatives of Latin American countries.

