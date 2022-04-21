Blinken: Mariupol Atrocities May Be Worse Than Bucha

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Blinken: Mariupol Atrocities May Be Worse Than Bucha” – below is their description.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the eventual retreat of Russian forces from Mariupol would reveal “far worse” atrocities than the “death, destruction and atrocities” left in Bucha. He spoke in Panama after a meeting with representatives of Latin American countries.

——–

Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com

Connect with us on…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/business

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/

Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Bloomberg Books #Ad

Recent from Bloomberg Markets and Finance:

Zelenskiy: Situation in East, South Remains Severe

Category: Business, Finance

Chines President Xi on Pandemic, Global Economy, ‘Cold War Mentality’

Category: Business, Finance

Sri Lanka Talks Centered Around Loan Recast, Finance Minister Says

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: markets

4 Recent Items: markets

Zelenskiy: Situation in East, South Remains Severe

Category: Business, Finance

Chines President Xi on Pandemic, Global Economy, ‘Cold War Mentality’

Category: Business, Finance

Sri Lanka Talks Centered Around Loan Recast, Finance Minister Says

Category: Business, Finance

State Street Favors Gold; ‘Underweight’ Emerging-Market Stocks

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Panama

Panama is a country on the isthmus linking Central and South America. The Panama Canal, a famous feat of human engineering, cuts through its center, linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans to create an essential shipping route. In the capital, Panama City, modern skyscrapers, casinos and nightclubs contrast with colonial buildings in the Casco Viejo district and the rainforest of Natural Metropolitan Park.

2 Recent Items: Panama

Blinken: Russia’s Mariupol Atrocities May Be Worse Than Bucha

Category: News

Craig Morgan Trained For An Ironman To Get In Shape For ‘Beyond The Edge’

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

‘Our last days’: Ukraine commander in Mariupol appeals for help

Category: News

Ukraine War: Ukraine calls for special talks with Russia to evacuate Mariupol

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....