Blackstone buys college campus housing company American Campus Communities

by

Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Blackstone buys college campus housing company American Campus Communities” – below is their description.

#Blackstone #collegehousing #YahooFinance

Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith reports on Blackstone’s purchase of American Campus Communities as the investment firm moves to bet on college housing.

Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Yahoo Finance

Recent from Yahoo Finance:

Natural gas futures hit 2008 highs amid increase demand, corn futures rise

Category: Business, Energy, Finance, Oil & Gas

Market Coverage – Monday April 18 Yahoo Finance

Category: Business, Energy, Finance, Investment Banking

2022 New York Auto Show: Top 5 trends

Category: Business, Finance

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....