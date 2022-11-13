Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ expected to gross as high as $250 million domestically this week

Black panther: wakanda forever' expected to gross as high as $250 million domestically this week

Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ expected to gross as high as $250 million domestically this week” – below is their description.

This segment originally aired on November 10, 2022.

Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines the box office potential for Disney’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in its domestic opening week.

The Walt Disney Company, DIS (NYSE), is an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate headquartered at the Walt Disney Studios complex in Burbank, California.

