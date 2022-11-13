Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ expected to gross as high as $250 million domestically this week” – below is their description.

#BlackPantherWakanda #yahoofinance This segment originally aired on November 10, 2022. Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines the box office potential for Disney’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in its domestic opening week. Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.