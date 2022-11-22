Bitcoin Regains $16K; Legal Expert Weighs in on FTX’s First Bankruptcy Hearing

Bitcoin regains $16k; legal expert weighs in on ftx's first bankruptcy hearing

CoinDesk published this video item, entitled "Bitcoin Regains $16K; Legal Expert Weighs in on FTX's First Bankruptcy Hearing"

Bitcoin (BTC) has rebounded after it hit a two-year low in the past 24 hours. Delphi Digital Markets Associate Jason Pagoulatos gives his outlook on the markets. Plus, FTX’s lawyers say former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried ran the exchange like his own “personal fiefdom,” allowing executives to use customer funds to purchase luxury real estate. Wilk Auslander LLP Partner Eric Snyder joins “All About Bitcoin” to discuss the company’s first bankruptcy hearing.

