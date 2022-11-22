CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Bitcoin Regains $16K; Legal Expert Weighs in on FTX’s First Bankruptcy Hearing” – below is their description.

Bitcoin (BTC) has rebounded after it hit a two-year low in the past 24 hours. Delphi Digital Markets Associate Jason Pagoulatos gives his outlook on the markets. Plus, FTX’s lawyers say former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried ran the exchange like his own “personal fiefdom,” allowing executives to use customer funds to purchase luxury real estate. Wilk Auslander LLP Partner Eric Snyder joins “All About Bitcoin” to discuss the company’s first bankruptcy hearing. Site: https://www.coindesk.com Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/coindesk LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3104779/admin Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coindesk Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoinDesk Newsletters: https://www.coindesk.com/newsletters CoinDesk Podcast Network: https://open.spotify.com/show/2jyIhkvAQhed8AWDZiPpSP Markets Daily Crypto Roundup: https://open.spotify.com/show/7sDXM8BlxsUqzL2IqmLqwE CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. CoinDesk YouTube Channel

