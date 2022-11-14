Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Binance CEO `CZ’ Zhao on FTX Fallout: No One Can Protect a Bad Player” – below is their description.

Binance Holdings Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Changpeng "CZ" Zhao discusses how to rebuild trust in the crypto space following the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX.com. Binance tentatively agreed to buy FTX.com amid the exchange's liquidity crunch, but backed out of the deal last week following a short period of due diligence.

