Binance CEO `CZ’ Zhao on FTX Fallout: No One Can Protect a Bad Player

by
Binance ceo `cz' zhao on ftx fallout: no one can protect a bad player

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Binance CEO `CZ’ Zhao on FTX Fallout: No One Can Protect a Bad Player” – below is their description.

Binance Holdings Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Changpeng “CZ” Zhao discusses how to rebuild trust in the crypto space following  the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.com. Binance tentatively agreed to buy FTX.com amid the exchange’s liquidity crunch, but backed out of the deal last week following a short period of due diligence.

Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com

Connect with us on…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/business

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Bloomberg Books #Ad

Recent from Bloomberg Markets and Finance:

Ukraine President Zelenskiy Speaks at Bloomberg NEF

Category: Business, Finance

In Conversation with Ken Griffin

Category: Business, Finance

Pelosi to Step Down as House Democratic Leader

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Binance

Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange which is currently the largest exchange in the world in terms of daily trading volume of cryptocurrencies. It was founded in 2017 and is registered in the Cayman Islands. Binance was founded by Changpeng Zhao, a developer who had previously created high frequency trading software.

The company has launched various cryptocurrencies: Binance Coin (BNB), launched June 2017, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), launched September 2020. Binance Smart Chain operates using “Proof of Staked Authority”, a combination of proof of stake and proof of authority.

Binance is currently under investigation by both the United States Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service on allegations of money laundering and tax offenses. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority ordered Binance to stop all regulated activity in the United Kingdom in June 2021.

3 Recent Items: Binance

Binance ‘the next domino to fall’ in crypto crash, angel investor says

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

New FTX CEO Criticizes Management of Crypto Exchange During Sam Bankman-Fried’s Tenure

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

Building a Blockchain Behemoth

Category: Cryptocurrency, Tech

In This Story: FTX

FTT is the native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX that launched on May 8, 2019.

1 Recent Items: FTX

FTX collapse brings new urgency for crypto regulation

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance, Legal

In This Story: markets

4 Recent Items: markets

Ukraine President Zelenskiy Speaks at Bloomberg NEF

Category: Business, Finance

In Conversation with Ken Griffin

Category: Business, Finance

Pelosi to Step Down as House Democratic Leader

Category: Business, Finance

Cryptocurrencies: Wild West or New Frontier?

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.