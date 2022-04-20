Bidenomics: Why everyone is mad at President Biden right now

by

Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Bidenomics: Why everyone is mad at President Biden right now” – below is their description.

Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman details the Biden administration’s decision to erase student debt for over 40,000 borrowers, environmental group backlash against federal land drilling permits, attempts to alleviate crude oil and gas prices, and voter sentiments on fiscal policy.

Yahoo Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Yahoo Finance

Recent from Yahoo Finance:

Chelsea FC ownership dwindles to three final bidders

Category: Business, Finance

Blackstone buys college campus housing company American Campus Communities

Category: Business, Finance

IBM stock rises on Q1 earnings beat

Category: Business, Finance, ICT & Consulting

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....