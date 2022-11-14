Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Biden: US, China Can Manage Differences Without Conflict” – below is their description.

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held the first in-person meeting between the leaders of the US and China since the pandemic began on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia on Monday. Biden says he believes "the world expects China and the United States to play a key role in addressing global challenges." (Video from APTN)

