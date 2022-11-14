Biden Sees No Imminent Threat of China Invading Taiwan

by
Biden sees no imminent threat of china invading taiwan

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Biden Sees No Imminent Threat of China Invading Taiwan” – below is their description.

President Joe Biden said that he doesn’t believe Chinese President Xi Jinping plans an “imminent” attack on Taiwan. He says there is no need for a new “Cold War” with China. Biden spoke in Bali at the Group of 20 summit.

