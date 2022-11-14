Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Biden Says He Had Open, Candid Conversation With Xi” – below is their description.

President Joe Biden says he had an open and candid conversation with China's Xi Jinping in Bali, Indonesia. He says he's not looking for conflict and looking to manage the competition with China responsibly.

