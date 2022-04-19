Bankman-Fried Would Like to Talk With Musk About Twitter

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Bankman-Fried Would Like to Talk With Musk About Twitter” – below is their description.

Cryptocurrency billionaire and FTX Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried explains how he wants to fix social media’s “broken model” through blockchain technology. He speaks on “Bloomberg Crypto.”

Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

In This Story: Blockchain

A blockchain is a distributed database that is shared among the nodes of a computer network. As a database, a blockchain stores information electronically in digital format. Blockchains are best known for their crucial role in cryptocurrency systems, such as Bitcoin, for maintaining a secure and decentralized record of transactions. The innovation with a blockchain is that it guarantees the accuracy and security of a record of data and generates trust without the need for a trusted third party.

In This Story: FTX

FTT is the native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX that launched on May 8, 2019.

