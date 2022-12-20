Bankman-Fried US Extradition Hearing Set for Wednesday

by
Bankman-fried us extradition hearing set for wednesday

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Bankman-Fried US Extradition Hearing Set for Wednesday” – below is their description.

Sam Bankman-Fried plans to drop his fight against US extradition will get a hearing in a Bahamas court on Wednesday. The hearing could lead to the FTX co-founder being quickly sent to the US to face a range of criminal charges. Bloomberg’s Jim Wyss was in the court and he’s on “Bloomberg Crypto.”

Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com

Connect with us on…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/business

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Bloomberg Books #Ad

Recent from Bloomberg Markets and Finance:

Cathie Wood’s Grim Year: Is More Pain Ahead?

Category: Business, Finance

‘Bloomberg Surveillance Simulcast’ Full Show 12/30/2022

Category: Business, Finance

Bahamas Seized $3.5 Billion FTX Assets

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: Bahamas

The Bahamas, known officially as the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, is a country within the Lucayan Archipelago of the West Indies in the Atlantic. It takes up 97% of the Lucayan Archipelago’s land area and is home to 88% of the archipelago’s population.

The archipelagic state consists of more than 700 islands, cays, and islets in the Atlantic Ocean, and is located north of Cuba and Hispaniola Island (Haiti and the Dominican Republic), northwest of the Turks and Caicos Islands, southeast of the US state of Florida, and east of the Florida Keys.

The capital is Nassau on the island of New Providence. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force describes The Bahamas’ territory as encompassing 470,000 km2 (180,000 sq mi) of ocean space. The country gained governmental independence in 1973 led by Sir Lynden O. Pindling, with Elizabeth II as its queen.

2 Recent Items: Bahamas

Bahamas Seized $3.5 Billion FTX Assets

Category: Business, Finance

Crypto Twitter Reacts to NYT Article About Sam Bankman-Fried

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

In This Story: FTX

FTT is the native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX that launched on May 8, 2019.

1 Recent Items: FTX

Crypto: What to watch for in 2023

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

In This Story: markets

4 Recent Items: markets

Watch: Spread joy with Mexican holiday traditions

Category: Finance, News

U.S. Markets Close Down In Final Trading Day Of 2022

Category: Finance, News

Markets wrap up worst year since the financial crisis

Category: Finance, News

How some of the biggest cryptocurrencies fared in 2022

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.