Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Bankman-Fried US Extradition Hearing Set for Wednesday” – below is their description.
Sam Bankman-Fried plans to drop his fight against US extradition will get a hearing in a Bahamas court on Wednesday. The hearing could lead to the FTX co-founder being quickly sent to the US to face a range of criminal charges. Bloomberg’s Jim Wyss was in the court and he’s on “Bloomberg Crypto.”
Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance
Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.
The Bahamas, known officially as the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, is a country within the Lucayan Archipelago of the West Indies in the Atlantic. It takes up 97% of the Lucayan Archipelago’s land area and is home to 88% of the archipelago’s population.
The archipelagic state consists of more than 700 islands, cays, and islets in the Atlantic Ocean, and is located north of Cuba and Hispaniola Island (Haiti and the Dominican Republic), northwest of the Turks and Caicos Islands, southeast of the US state of Florida, and east of the Florida Keys.
The capital is Nassau on the island of New Providence. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force describes The Bahamas’ territory as encompassing 470,000 km2 (180,000 sq mi) of ocean space. The country gained governmental independence in 1973 led by Sir Lynden O. Pindling, with Elizabeth II as its queen.