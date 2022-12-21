Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Bankman-Fried to Return to US Wednesday” – below is their description.

Federal authorities are said to send Sam Bankman-Fried back to the US on Wednesday to face a range of criminal charges related to the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Joanna Ossinger reports on Bloomberg Television.

