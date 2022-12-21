Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Bank of Japan Policy Tweak Could Be First Step Towards Exit: Prof. Ito” – below is their description.

Takatoshi Ito, professor of the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University Business School and a former senior official at the Japanese finance ministry, discusses Bank of Japan's policy. The central bank on Tuesday shocked markets by unexpectedly revising its yield-curve-control policy. Ito, a contender to replace Governor Haruhiko Kuroda in April, speaks with Haidi Stroud-Watts, Shery Ahn and Kathleen Hays on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia."

