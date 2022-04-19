Balance Of Power Full Show (04/19/2022)

by

Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled "Balance Of Power Full Show (04/19/2022)"

On Bloomberg’s ‘Balance of Power’ with David Westin, Jacob Lew, Former U.S. Treasury Secretary, on Russia sanctions. Libby Cantrill, PIMCO head of public policy, on Congress Covid spending bill. Joseph Wolk, Johnson & Johnson CFO, on company profits. Jane Hall, American University School of Communication associate professor, on the intersection of politics and social media.

Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

About This Source - Bloomberg Markets and Finance

Bloomberg Markets and Finance features news about financial markets from around the world. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

