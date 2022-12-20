Auto analyst: There’s ‘significant downside to the OEMs’ ahead

by
Auto analyst: there’s ‘significant downside to the oems’ ahead

Yahoo Finance published this video item, entitled “Auto analyst: There’s ‘significant downside to the OEMs’ ahead” – below is their description.

Wells Fargo Senior Analyst Colin Langan joins Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman, Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi to discuss the state of the auto industry, the EU energy crisis, how automakers are dealing with supply chain disruptions and inflation, the EV tax credit, and the outlook for the auto industry moving into 2023.

In This Story: EU

The European Union (EU) is a political and economic union of 27 member states that are located primarily in Europe. Its members have a combined area of 4,233,255.3 km² and an estimated total population of about 447 million.

In This Story: Inflation

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

In This Story: supply chain

In commerce, a supply chain is a system of organizations, people, activities, information, and resources involved in supplying a product or service to a consumer.

In This Story: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC ) is an American multinational financial services company with corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, operational headquarters in Manhattan, and managerial offices throughout the United States and internationally.

