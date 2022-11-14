Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Australian Treasurer: G-20, Multilateralism ‘Under Extreme Pressure'” – below is their description.

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers talks about the issues discussed at the Business 20, which is part of the Group of 20 Summit, including high energy prices and inflation, the global economy, and climate change. He also talks about the bilateral relations between Australia and China. He speaks in Bali, Indonesia, with Stephen Engle on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

