As High Rates Return, the U.S. National Debt Snowballs

In the two years since the onset of the pandemic, the national debt has ballooned from $23.5 trillion to a current level above $30 trillion. However, servicing the debt has been made bearable by historically low interest rates. What will be the impact on servicing the national debt in a high-rate environment? Presented by @CME Group: https://www.cmegroup.com/openmarkets/economics.html?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=paid_social&utm_campaign=quicktake_evergreen&utm_content=more_insights Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

