Lionel Messi and the World Cup winning Argentina national football team will celebrate with a parade through Buenos Aires Tuesday. Millions are gathered at the Obelisk waiting to catch a glimpse of their heroes.
Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com
Lionel Andrés Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward and captains both La Liga club Barcelona and the Argentina national team. With the exclusion of only, perhaps, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi is regarded by many as the best football player on the planet.