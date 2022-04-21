IMF published this video item, entitled “A New Dawn for Zambia: Charting a Path to a Better Economic Reality | Governor Talk, Spring 2022” – below is their description.

Situmbeko Musokotwane, Minister of Finance and National Planning for Zambia joins Abebe Aemro Selassie, Director, African Department, IMF for a “Governor Talk” during the IMF-World Bank 2022 Spring Meetings. IMF-World Bank 2022 Spring Meetings: http://www.fundbankmeetings.org #IMFmeetings IMF YouTube Channel

