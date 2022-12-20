3m to end use of ‘forever chemicals’ by end of 2025

In This Story: 3M

The 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is an American multinational conglomerate corporation operating in the fields of industry, worker safety, US health care, and consumer goods.

The company produces over 60,000 products under several brands, including adhesives, abrasives, laminates, passive fire protection, personal protective equipment, window films, paint protection films, dental and orthodontic products, electrical and electronic connecting and insulating materials, medical products, car-care products, electronic circuits, healthcare software and optical films. It is based in Maplewood, a suburb of Saint Paul, Minnesota.

3M made $32.8 billion in total sales in 2018, and ranked number 95 in the Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations by total revenue. As of 2018, the company had approximately 93,500 employees, and had operations in more than 70 countries.

