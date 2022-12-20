2023 Airline and travel stocks outlook: The ‘ongoing demand has some legs,’ analyst says

2023 airline and travel stocks outlook: the ‘ongoing demand has some legs,’ analyst says

Citi Research Analyst Stephen Trent joins Yahoo Finance Live anchors to discuss the state of air travel amid holiday spending and a post-pandemic environment, consumer spending, rising airfare costs, pilot shortages, travel stocks, and the outlook for the travel sector.

