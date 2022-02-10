Bloomberg Markets and Finance published this video item, entitled “Fed’s James Bullard Wants a Supersized Rate Hike” – below is their description.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he supports raising interest rates by a full percentage point by the start of July — including the first half-point hike since 2000 — in response to the hottest inflation in four decades. He spoke to Bloomberg on Thursday. Bloomberg senior U.S. economist Yelena Shulyatyeva is on “Bloomberg Markets.” Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube Channel

