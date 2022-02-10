Fed’s James Bullard Wants a Supersized Rate Hike

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he supports raising interest rates by a full percentage point by the start of July — including the first half-point hike since 2000 — in response to the hottest inflation in four decades. He spoke to Bloomberg on Thursday. Bloomberg senior U.S. economist Yelena Shulyatyeva is on “Bloomberg Markets.”

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

