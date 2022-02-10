Fed hiking rates by 100 basis points ‘very much a possibility’ in 2022, economist says

by

#inflation #FederalReserve #interestrates

Michelle Girard, NatWest Co-Head Global Economics, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the January CPI data, the Fed’s approach to inflation and interest rate hikes, and COVID’s impact on spending for goods and services.

