Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) Rings The Opening Bell®

by

New York Stock Exchange published this video item, entitled “Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) Rings The Opening Bell®” – below is their description.

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes executives and guests of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) in celebration of its listing in December 2021. To honor the occasion, Ryan Martin, CEO, will ring The Opening Bell®.

New York Stock Exchange YouTube Channel

The New York Stock Exchange is an American stock exchange at 11 Wall Street in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan in New York City. It is by far the world's largest stock exchange by market capitalization of its listed companies at US$30.1 trillion as of February 2018.

