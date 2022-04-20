New York Stock Exchange published this video item, entitled “Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) Rings The Opening Bell®” – below is their description.

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes executives and guests of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) in celebration of its listing in December 2021. To honor the occasion, Ryan Martin, CEO, will ring The Opening Bell®. New York Stock Exchange YouTube Channel

