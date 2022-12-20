Yuga Labs Names Former Activision Blizzard President as New CEO

Yuga labs names former activision blizzard president as new ceo

CoinDesk published this video item, entitled "Yuga Labs Names Former Activision Blizzard President as New CEO"

Yuga Labs, the Web3 startup behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club, said that former Activision Blizzard President and COO Daniel Alegre is joining the company as CEO. “The Hash” panel discusses what Alegre’s gaming expertise will bring to Yuga Labs’ Web3 world.

