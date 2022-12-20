CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Yuga Labs Names Former Activision Blizzard President as New CEO” – below is their description.

Yuga Labs, the Web3 startup behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club, said that former Activision Blizzard President and COO Daniel Alegre is joining the company as CEO. “The Hash” panel discusses what Alegre’s gaming expertise will bring to Yuga Labs’ Web3 world. CoinDesk YouTube Channel

