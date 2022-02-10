US Inflation Hits New 4-Decade High of 7.5% in January

by

CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “US Inflation Hits New 4-Decade High of 7.5% in January” – below is their description.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January released Thursday revealed prices have climbed 7.5% over the past year, the fastest pace since 1982. “The Hash” panel discusses the report and what this means for bitcoin as a potential hedge against inflation.

#cryptocurrency #digitalfinance #finance #bitcoin #crypto

Subscribe to CoinDesk on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CoinDesk?sub_confirmation=1

Site: https://www.coindesk.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/coindesk

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3104779/admin

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coindesk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoinDesk

Newsletters: https://www.coindesk.com/newsletters

CoinDesk Podcast Network: https://open.spotify.com/show/2jyIhkvAQhed8AWDZiPpSP

Markets Daily Crypto Roundup: https://open.spotify.com/show/7sDXM8BlxsUqzL2IqmLqwE

CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community.

CoinDesk YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CoinDesk

CoinDesk is a news site specializing in bitcoin and digital currencies. The site was founded by Shakil Khan and was subsequently acquired by Digital Currency Group.

Recent from CoinDesk:

How Crypto Is Accelerating the Creator Economy

Category: Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Price Jumps as Demand in Ukraine and Russia Booms

Category: Cryptocurrency

FC Barcelona to Create Its Own Cryptocurrency and Metaverse

Category: Cryptocurrency

In This Story: Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software. Bitcoin was the first decentralized cryptocurrency.

4 Recent Items: Bitcoin

Bitcoin Price Jumps as Demand in Ukraine and Russia Booms

Category: Cryptocurrency

LIVE: Market Coverage – Wednesday March 2 Yahoo Finance

Category: Business

Companies that export to Russia are all scrambling’ amid sanctions, Akin Gump partner says

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency

Are Bitcoin and the Nasdaq Headed for a Breakup?

Category: News

In This Story: Blockchain

A blockchain is a distributed database that is shared among the nodes of a computer network. As a database, a blockchain stores information electronically in digital format. Blockchains are best known for their crucial role in cryptocurrency systems, such as Bitcoin, for maintaining a secure and decentralized record of transactions. The innovation with a blockchain is that it guarantees the accuracy and security of a record of data and generates trust without the need for a trusted third party.

2 Recent Items: Blockchain

How Ukrainian Government Is Using Crypto to Fight Against Russia Invasion

Category: Cryptocurrency

BTC Bounces Above $41K: Is Crypto a Wartime ‘Safe Haven’?

Category: Cryptocurrency

In This Story: Inflation

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

1 Recent Items: Inflation

Oil prices: Sanctions, shortage fears rattle market

Category: News

In This Story: Podcast

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening.

3 Recent Items: Podcast

Connor Ratliff Confronted Tom Hanks About Firing Him for His “Dead Eyes”

Category: Entertainment

Options Action: Gap earnings

Category: News

Snowflake down big after Q4 earnings report

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....