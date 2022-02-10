CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “US Inflation Hits New 4-Decade High of 7.5% in January” – below is their description.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January released Thursday revealed prices have climbed 7.5% over the past year, the fastest pace since 1982. "The Hash" panel discusses the report and what this means for bitcoin as a potential hedge against inflation.

