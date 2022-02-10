CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “‘The Wolf Of All Streets’ Scott Melker on Crypto Market Outlook: ‘Up, Up, and Up'” – below is their description.

On the heels of the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report indicating U.S. inflation hit a 4-decade high of 7.5% annual gain in January, crypto trader and host of “The Wolf Of All Streets” podcast Scott Melker discusses why he sees the crypto market heading “up, up, and up” from here. “I don’t have fears of a crypto winter,” Melker said. CoinDesk YouTube Channel

