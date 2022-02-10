SHIBA INU Launching Metaverse? And Crypto Payments Coming to iPhones! [ Crypto Espresso 02.10.22 ]

by

• Crypto Payments Are Coming to iPhones… Kind Of

Apple has unveiled a new feature called Tap to Pay, which will enable U.S. merchants to use an iPhone to accept contactless payments.

https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/crypto-payments-are-coming-to-iphones-kind-of

• BBC Scraps Show on Crypto ‘Millionaire’ Accused of Scam

An article breathlessly described how Hanad Hassan’s turned a $50 investment into $8 million, but investors in his token have claimed that it is a scam.

https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/bbc-scraps-show-on-crypto-millionaire-accused-of-scam

• SHIBA INU Launching Metaverse — and McDonald’s May Too

News of this development has proven especially bullish for SHIBA INU. On Wednesday, the memecoin had surged by 13% in the space of 24 hours — gaining 60% in a seven-day timeframe.

https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/shiba-inu-launching-metaverse-and-mcdonald-s-may-too

Zynga, Game Firm Behind FarmVille, to Launch NFT Game

“Things are really frothy right now. So we’re looking at the cycle and we’re figuring out where we want to jump in, but we definitely have feelers out,” an executive told Axios.

https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/zynga-game-firm-behind-farmville-to-launch-nft-game

About This Source - CoinMarketCap

CoinMarketCap is a web service that provides aggregated cryptocurrency market data. It has been owned by Binance since April 2020.

In This Story: metaverse

A metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection.

In futurism and science fiction, the term is often described as a hypothetical iteration of the Internet as a single, universal virtual world that is facilitated by the use of virtual and augmented reality headsets.

The metaverse is something which many in the early 2020s are actively engaged in developing: an entirely online, virtual and alternative reality, in which people will be able to conduct many forms of business and social interaction – virtually.

The movement towards a metaverse gathered significant pace and attention when Facebook’s parent company rebranded itself to “meta” in 2021.

In This Story: NFT

NFT is short for Non-Fungible Token.

In This Story: Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu token is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in August 2020 by an anonymous person or group known as “Ryoshi”. Its current
market capitalisation is US$30.9 billion

