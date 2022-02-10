CoinMarketCap published this video item, entitled “SHIBA INU Launching Metaverse? And Crypto Payments Coming to iPhones! [ Crypto Espresso 02.10.22 ]” – below is their description.

• Crypto Payments Are Coming to iPhones… Kind Of

Apple has unveiled a new feature called Tap to Pay, which will enable U.S. merchants to use an iPhone to accept contactless payments.

• BBC Scraps Show on Crypto ‘Millionaire’ Accused of Scam

An article breathlessly described how Hanad Hassan’s turned a $50 investment into $8 million, but investors in his token have claimed that it is a scam.

• SHIBA INU Launching Metaverse — and McDonald’s May Too

News of this development has proven especially bullish for SHIBA INU. On Wednesday, the memecoin had surged by 13% in the space of 24 hours — gaining 60% in a seven-day timeframe.

Zynga, Game Firm Behind FarmVille, to Launch NFT Game

“Things are really frothy right now. So we’re looking at the cycle and we’re figuring out where we want to jump in, but we definitely have feelers out,” an executive told Axios.

