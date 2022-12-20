Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bahamas Court Appearance Adds to Confusion

by
Sam bankman-fried’s bahamas court appearance adds to confusion

CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bahamas Court Appearance Adds to Confusion” – below is their description.

Counsel for Sam Bankman-Fried appeared blindsided by his appearance in a Bahamas court Monday as weekend reports suggested Bankman-Fried had changed his mind and was not going to challenge extradition to the U.S. CoinDesk Regulatory Reporter Cheyenne Ligon breaks down the latest confusion around the former FTX CEO’s court appearance.

CoinDesk YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CoinDesk

CoinDesk is a news site specializing in bitcoin and digital currencies. The site was founded by Shakil Khan and was subsequently acquired by Digital Currency Group.

Recent from CoinDesk:

All About Bitcoin

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

Top 5 Crypto Stories That Defined a Hectic 2022

Category: Cryptocurrency

The Hash

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

In This Story: Bahamas

The Bahamas, known officially as the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, is a country within the Lucayan Archipelago of the West Indies in the Atlantic. It takes up 97% of the Lucayan Archipelago’s land area and is home to 88% of the archipelago’s population.

The archipelagic state consists of more than 700 islands, cays, and islets in the Atlantic Ocean, and is located north of Cuba and Hispaniola Island (Haiti and the Dominican Republic), northwest of the Turks and Caicos Islands, southeast of the US state of Florida, and east of the Florida Keys.

The capital is Nassau on the island of New Providence. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force describes The Bahamas’ territory as encompassing 470,000 km2 (180,000 sq mi) of ocean space. The country gained governmental independence in 1973 led by Sir Lynden O. Pindling, with Elizabeth II as its queen.

2 Recent Items: Bahamas

Bahamas Seized $3.5 Billion FTX Assets

Category: Business, Finance

Crypto Twitter Reacts to NYT Article About Sam Bankman-Fried

Category: Cryptocurrency, Media

In This Story: FTX

FTT is the native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX that launched on May 8, 2019.

1 Recent Items: FTX

Crypto: What to watch for in 2023

Category: Business, Cryptocurrency, Finance

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.