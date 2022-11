CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Nansen Research: The Collapse of Alameda and FTX” – below is their description.

Blockchain analytics firm Nansen has published a new report diving into the collapse of FTX. Nansen Research Analyst Niklas Polk discusses the key takeaways and whether on-chain data suggests FTX’s implosion was inevitable. CoinDesk YouTube Channel

