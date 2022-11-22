CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Most Bitcoin Addresses Now in Loss for First Time Since March 2020” – below is their description.
Valkyrie CIO Steven McClurg discusses his outlook for bitcoin (BTC) as it sinks below $16,000 and on-chain data shows most addresses holding BTC are losing money. Plus, reactions to Coinbase, MicroStrategy and other bonds tanking in the continued fallout of crypto exchange FTX.CoinDesk YouTube Channel
