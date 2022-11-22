Most Bitcoin Addresses Now in Loss for First Time Since March 2020

Most bitcoin addresses now in loss for first time since march 2020

Valkyrie CIO Steven McClurg discusses his outlook for bitcoin (BTC) as it sinks below $16,000 and on-chain data shows most addresses holding BTC are losing money. Plus, reactions to Coinbase, MicroStrategy and other bonds tanking in the continued fallout of crypto exchange FTX.

In This Story: Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto and started in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software. Bitcoin was the first decentralized cryptocurrency.

In This Story: Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN)

Coinbase, Inc. (Nasdaq: COIN) is an American cryptocurrency exchange platform that operates remote-first without an official physical headquarters. The company was founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, and as of March 2021, was the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States by trading volume. Coinbase IPO’d on the Nasdaq exchange on 14 April 2021, via a Direct Listing, they carry the stock ticker COIN.

In This Story: FTX

FTT is the native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX that launched on May 8, 2019.

