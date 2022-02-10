Coin Bureau published this video item, entitled “FACT CHECK!! Bitcoin Mining Emissions: Why It’s FUD!” – below is their description.

– TIMESTAMPS –

0:00 Intro

1:38 About The Report

3:32 Introduction

5:19 Methodology

9:05 Results

12:15 Energy Sources Of Bitcoin Mining

14:17 Discussion

17:06 Conclusion

19:54 Outro

~~~~~

📜 Disclaimer 📜

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing herein shall be construed to be financial legal or tax advice. The content of this video is solely the opinions of the speaker who is not a licensed financial advisor or registered investment advisor. Trading cryptocurrencies poses considerable risk of loss. The speaker does not guarantee any particular outcome.

#Bitcoin #BTC #Mining #FUD #Environment #crypto

Coin Bureau YouTube Channel