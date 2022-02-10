Coin Bureau published this video item, entitled “FACT CHECK!! Bitcoin Mining Emissions: Why It’s FUD!” – below is their description.
– TIMESTAMPS –
0:00 Intro
1:38 About The Report
3:32 Introduction
5:19 Methodology
9:05 Results
12:15 Energy Sources Of Bitcoin Mining
14:17 Discussion
17:06 Conclusion
19:54 Outro
~~~~~
📜 Disclaimer 📜
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing herein shall be construed to be financial legal or tax advice. The content of this video is solely the opinions of the speaker who is not a licensed financial advisor or registered investment advisor. Trading cryptocurrencies poses considerable risk of loss. The speaker does not guarantee any particular outcome.
#Bitcoin #BTC #Mining #FUD #Environment #cryptoCoin Bureau YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.