Exploring Dotsama with Donnie Big Bags

by

Kraken Bitcoin Exchange published this video item, entitled “Exploring Dotsama with Donnie Big Bags” – below is their description.

On this episode, Brian sits down with Moonsama’s pseudonymous @DonnieBigBags.

Tune in to this high-energy, hilarious, and informative discussion to hear Donnie talk about what brought him into the Dotsama space and championing the community. Listen as he shares his views on NFTs, a Minecraft metaverse, and perhaps even a parachain of his own in the future. This is an episode you don’t want to miss.

Recorded February 3, 2022

📱 Follow @DonnieBigBags 📱

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DonnieBigBags

📱 Follow Moonsama 📱

Website: https://moonsama.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MoonsamaNFT

