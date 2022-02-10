Kraken Bitcoin Exchange published this video item, entitled “Exploring Dotsama with Donnie Big Bags” – below is their description.

On this episode, Brian sits down with Moonsama’s pseudonymous @DonnieBigBags.

Tune in to this high-energy, hilarious, and informative discussion to hear Donnie talk about what brought him into the Dotsama space and championing the community. Listen as he shares his views on NFTs, a Minecraft metaverse, and perhaps even a parachain of his own in the future. This is an episode you don’t want to miss.

Recorded February 3, 2022

📱 Follow @DonnieBigBags 📱

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DonnieBigBags

📱 Follow Moonsama 📱

Website: https://moonsama.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MoonsamaNFT

#Polkadot #donniebigbags #Parachains #Moonsama #polkadot #parachainauctions #DOT #auctions #para #EVM #moonriver #moonbeam

—————————————————————————————————————————————————-

The following information is provided to you for your convenience and for illustrative purposes only. It is provided by a third party (“Candidate”), not Kraken. It may be wrong and is subject to change.

Kraken does not guarantee, and does not assume any responsibility for, the acts or omissions of Candidate, the performance of their products or services, or the performance of the Kusama network.

These matters may relate (but are not limited) to: (i) any aspect of the Parachain Slot Auction process, such as its operation, outcomes, or functionality; (ii) any aspect of a Candidate’s Parachain Slot Auction bid, such as its success or failure, or whether the corresponding parachain network will be launched, functional, or deemed satisfactory or successful; (iii) the amount, functionality, value, or date of delivery of rewards for participation in a parachain slot auction; and (iv) your ability to reclaim any KSM you contribute in a Parachain Slot Auction.

Kraken does not recommend that you support, and does not endorse, Candidate or any other Parachain Slot Auction participant, or Parachain Slot Auctions in general.

Before participating in a Parachain Slot Auction, you must understand the risks and determine that such participation is appropriate for you.

See our Terms of Service for more information.

————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Parachain Auctions, Kusama parachain auctions, parachainauctions, Polkadot, KSM, DOT, crypto, bitcoin, crypto currency, staking, unbonding, bonding, parathreads, relay chain, Parachain Auction Platform, Derek Yoo, Brian Hoffman, simple, Relay Chain, blockchain development, developer, co-founder, cofounder, decentralized, web3, Web 3, Parity, Parity technologies, Kraken, crowdloan, crowdfund, 2021, gavin wood, parachain auctions podcast, parachain podcast,

Kraken Bitcoin Exchange YouTube Channel