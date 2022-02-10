CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Dapper Labs Exec Talks Flow Network: ‘It’s Not Just an NFT Blockchain'” – below is their description.

Matthieu Jobbé-Duval, head of financial products at Dapper Labs, which oversees the Flow ecosystem, including NBA Top Shot and NFL All Day, discusses the latest on Flow, including introducing ERC-20 token wrapped FLOW (wFLOW). What does this mean for DeFi users on Ethereum? Plus, insights into FLOW tokens surging on the launch of "nWayPlay," an official Beijing 2022 Olympics Winter Games-licensed mobile game launched on Flow this week.

