CoinDesk published this video item, entitled “Crypto Options Market Since FTX’s Implosion” – below is their description.

Market makers’ share of crypto options trading volume settled through OTC platform Paradigm has increased as hedge funds, family offices and high-net worth individuals sit on the fence. And it appears the situation could persist for some time. “All About Bitcoin” host Christine Lee presents the Chart of the Day. CoinDesk YouTube Channel

